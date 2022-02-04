2,166,826 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,166,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,322,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of DRAY opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.