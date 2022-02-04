2,645 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

