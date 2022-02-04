$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $270.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.17 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 106,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

