$275.00 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report sales of $275.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.04. 613,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

