$310.03 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $310.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $942.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $957.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bloom Energy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

