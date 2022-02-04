$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $33.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.23 million and the highest is $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $141.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,895. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.