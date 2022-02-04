41,013 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. NIKE comprises approximately 3.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $144.66. 58,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

