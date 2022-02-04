$452.78 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $452.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. 303,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.