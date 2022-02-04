453 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $443.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

