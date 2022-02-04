46,659 Shares in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

BATS:TYA opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25.

