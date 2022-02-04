$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $206.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABST shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,346. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

