$521.68 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $521.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $529.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $100,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

