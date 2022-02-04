5,621 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $814,629 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

