5,847 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,847 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Yelp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,095 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Yelp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,442 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

