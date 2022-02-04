$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

LEN traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 2,627,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,107. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

