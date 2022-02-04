$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $44.37.

In related news, insider David Moradi bought 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

