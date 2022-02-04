6,009 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U traded up $14.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 186,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

