6,207 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

LAD stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.88.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.