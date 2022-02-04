6,505 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $28.47 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.