$655.71 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $655.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

