$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

UNFI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 362,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

