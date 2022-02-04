8,717 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.24%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

