$884.18 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $884.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.08 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,937. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

