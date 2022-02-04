9,042 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,801,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3,992.4% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

RYU stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,693. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $114.39.

