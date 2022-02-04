992 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of DG opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.