A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.84 million.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,682. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

