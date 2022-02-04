ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 41 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.