Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.84. 22,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

