AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,612 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of AbbVie worth $242,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 243,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

