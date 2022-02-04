AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $141.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.