Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 136,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,479. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

