Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 136,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,479. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
