Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Adagene has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Adagene by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

