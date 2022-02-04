AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

