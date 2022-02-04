Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

