Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,012 ($40.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,099.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,219.62. The company has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

