Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $396,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.56. 64,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.58. The company has a market cap of $242.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.