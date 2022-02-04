Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

ADBE opened at $510.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

