Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

