Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

