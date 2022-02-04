Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,008 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $91,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

