Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,989 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 826.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.