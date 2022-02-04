Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.