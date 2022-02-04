Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

