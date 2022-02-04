Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $58.47 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $82.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

