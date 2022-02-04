AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce sales of $14.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.29 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 109,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,039. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.