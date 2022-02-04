Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 336,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

