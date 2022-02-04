ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGESY stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

