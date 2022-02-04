Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Agrify stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Agrify has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 5,148.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

