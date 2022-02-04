Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on May 9th

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of APD opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

