Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKU. National Bankshares lowered shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Akumin stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akumin by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

