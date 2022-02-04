Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKU. National Bankshares lowered shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Akumin stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akumin by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
